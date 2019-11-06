Don’t fall prey to fake news, Kit Siang warns Tanjung Piai voters

Visitors take photos at Tanjung Piai National Park in Johor November 4, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PONTIAN, Nov 6 — Tanjung Piai voters should not be swayed by fake news but instead put in their confidence in Pakatan Harapan’s candidate Karmaine Sardini for the 16th Nov Parliamentary by-election.

DAP Advisor Lim Kit Siang said by becoming more media literate, voters would not be easily influenced by these fake news especially during the by-election campaigns.

“It depends on whether the Tanjung Piai people can be more media literate and does not allow the fake news to influence the outcome (of the by-election),” he told reporters after a ‘Kopitiam session’ at Kampung Penerok, here tonight.

He was responding to a question on whether the spread of fake news could affect Pakatan Harapan’s chance in winning the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat.

Earlier in his speech, the Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament also admitted both him and the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad were also victims of fake news.

“We are in a time where there’s a lot of fake news. (For example) In Malay areas, (there are people) saying Dr Mahathir is DAP’s puppet and in Chinese areas, they said that Lim Kit Siang is Dr Mahathir’s puppet. Both of us are not puppets.

“(But the truth is) we are both doing our parts for the sake of the country,” he added.

The Tanjung Piai Parliamentary constituency by-election was fixed on Nov 16 following the death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was representing PH, on Sept 21 Sept, due to heart complication.

Karmaine will face a six-corner fight against Barisan Nasional, Gerakan, Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) and two independent candidates. — Bernama