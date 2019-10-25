Yong is new KL police deputy chief, says Bukit Aman

File photo showing Datuk Yong Lei Choo (centre) and IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador (right). Yong has been appointed as the Kuala Lumpur deputy chief effective November 25. — Benama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The Royal Malaysian Police College (RMP College) Commandant, Datuk Yong Lei Choo has been appointed as the Kuala Lumpur deputy chief effective November 25.

The transfer directive which was issued by the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters also involved 10 other senior police officers.

Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) corporate communication chief, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said among those involved was RMP College, Strategic Studies and Intelligence Science Centre chief Datuk Tan Chong Jin who was appointed as RMP College Commandant to replace Yong.

Meanwhile, other changes included Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS), Religion and Counselling Division principal assistant director Datuk Laila Ali who was appointed as JIPS deputy director and conferred acting DCP.

Asmawati said other names which were also listed were ACP Dalbir Singh Tanah Singh who was appointed as Bukit Aman Narcotics CID (Property Forfeiture) principal assistant director and with the rank of acting SAC.

In addition, ACP Lukas Anak Aket was appointed as Narcotics CID (Intelligence/Operations) principal assistant director with the rank of acting SAC.

In the meantime, ACP Che Zamani Che Awang was appointed as Kedah Crime Prevention and Community Security Department chief, Supt Nor Omar Sappi was appointed as Manjung district police chief in Perak and Supt Soffian Santong was appointed as Timur Laut district police chief in Penang with the rank of acting ACP. — Bernama