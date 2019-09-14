Tourists can now dress up in traditional Malay attire in Langkawi

Models don traditional Malay attire at the opening of the House of Wedding Arts and Srikandi Attire Gallery at the Oriental Village, Teluk Burau September 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Sept 14 — Local and foreign tourists who wish to wear traditional Malay attire inspired from Legendary Princesses and Malay Srikandi (female warriors) now have the opportunity to do so with the opening of the House of Wedding Arts and Srikandi Attire Gallery at the Oriental Village, Teluk Burau, here.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the gallery would be the latest icon and an added value to the Oriental Village as one of the most visited tourist destinations for a cable car ride from the Village to the peak of Gunung Mat Chinchang.

“I have said this before that we need new tourism products in Langkawi, which is authentic, original and originates from this area. I am confident with the opening of this gallery, it is one of the ways to attract tourists to this duty-free resort island,” he told reporters after launching the Srikandi gallery, which is a collaboration between Golden Art Gallery Sdn Bhd and renowned fashion designer Rizman Ruzaini.

Also present were Ayer Hangat assemblyman Juhari Bulat, Kuah assemblyman Mohd Firdaus Ahmad, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) chief executive chief Hezri Adnan, and Golden Art Gallery Sdn Bhd Datuk Anuar Rahman.

Srikandi is a gallery that features legendary princesses and Malay Srikandi such as Tun Fatimah, Tun Kudu, Tun Teja, Puteri Hang Li Po, Puteri Perak, Puteri Saadong, Puteri Gunung Ledang, Walinong Sari, Che Siti Wan Kembang, and Mahsuri. — Bernama