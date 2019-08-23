Superintendent among 112 cops caught in PDRM’s drugnet

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the police force was not ashamed about disclosing the fact. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

NILAI, Aug 23 — Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in its in-house ‘Op Blue Devil’ since August 13 has netted 112 drug users in the workforce including one with the rank of superintendent.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the police force was not ashamed about disclosing the fact.

“We have to face reality,” he told a press conference in conjunction with the seizure of drugs worth RM676 million here today. Also present was Customs director-general Datuk Seri Paddy Abd Halim.

According to him, the operation was ongoing.

“We are doing this in-house cleaning daily until our officers and personnel realise that the PDRM is not a place for those who indulge in drugs.

“Op Blue Devil is not a training but how a policeman who enforces the law could be involved in drugs,” he added.

On Wednesday, Insp-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador was reported as saying that more than 100 policemen tested positive for drugs during the Blue Devil operation, describing the situation as critical and serious. — Bernama