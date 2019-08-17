21,000-picture collage of Jalur Gemilang sets new record in Malaysia Book of Records

Some 123 volunteers of Yayasan Dana Kebajikan Muslim Malaysia made their way into the Malaysia Book of Records when they created the Jalur Gemilang using 21,000 photographs at Teluk Nipah, Pangkor Island August 17, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

LUMUT, Aug 17 — Volunteers from the Malaysian Muslim Welfare Fund Foundation (YDKMM) have set a new record in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for compiling 21,000 pictures of memories with the Jalur Gemilang in Pulau Pangkor here today.

The four-hour creative work which begin at 8am saw 123 volunteers arrange the pictures on the Jalur Gemilang measuring 27.3 metres wide and 12.2 metres long, and the effort paid off when they earned entry as producing the largest picture collage in the country.

The programme’s director, Izzatul Athirah An-Nur Mohd Hizul Azri, 21, said the pictures comprised memories captured by YDKM volunteers with the Jalur Gemilang during various programmes and aid missions conducted in the country and abroad throughout this year.

She added that the volunteers were mostly university students aged 18 to 30 from around the country, and they were in Pulau Pangkor in conjunction with the three-day 2019 National Youth Camp, which kicked off yesterday.

“We took three months to collect the pictures from all volunteers nationwide including those taken during the ‘Program Bersamamu’ (Programme With You) in Egypt, as well as education and community missions in Central Africa and Japan.

“We did this collage to celebrate the month of volunteers, and most importantly to show our patriotism in conjunction with the National Day celebrations,” she said in a press conference here today.

The certificate for the new record was presented by MBOR research officer Nurul Fatihah Mahmood, who witnessed and verified the successful attempt at beating the previous record.

Prior to this, the biggest Jalur Gemilang collage measuring 22 metres wide and 10 metres long was created by one of the largest tea plantation companies in the country in collaboration with a local television station. — Bernama