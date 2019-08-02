Need a Grab? There are actually 31 e-hailing firms in Malaysia, so you’re spoilt for choice

Grab might be the dominant player in the e-hailing market, but there are 31 other ride-sharing services available to Malaysians too. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — It used to be buses, trains, taxis and later e-hailing pioneers such as MyTeksi (now known as Grab) and Uber, but there are now many, many choices for those who are not driving or using public transport.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) has published the list of e-hailing companies that have been given the approval to provide their ride-sharing services to Malaysians, as of July 25.

In the list, a total of 31 companies were listed along with their respective mobile apps that customers usually use to book rides.

Aside from Grab by Grabcar Sdn Bhd, the apps listed include Big Blue Customer (Big Blue Capital (M) Sdn Bhd), Taxi Go (Cab Mmobility Sdn Bhd), DOB (DB Network Sdn Bhd), Dacsee (DMD Technology Sdn Bhd), EZCab (EZCab Sdn Bhd), Faszz (Faszz Technology (M) Sdn Bhd) and Cioaz (Ideal Technology Advancement Sdn Bhd).

Other apps on the list are Mula (Mula Car (M) Sdn Bhd), Che (My Leisure Tour & Travel Sdn Bhd), PicknGo (Pick n Go Sdn Bhd), MyCar (Platform Apps Sdn Bhd), MyGo (Sackz Exclusive Sdn Bhd), JomRides (USGA (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd), Frenzt (Wekaotim Sdn Bhd), ZeppOn (Zepp On Sdn Bhd), UNID (Cubiqsoft Sdn Bhd), and Drivegth WeweJourney (Global Transportation Network Sdn Bhd).

Rounding up the list are the apps Linkz (Pure Ride Sdn Bhd), Diffride (Diff Global Solutions Sdn Bhd), Get Car (Powerful Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd), Tutucars (Tutucars Sdn Bhd), Eazi Car (Eazi Car Sdn Bhd), Texspo (Texspo Technology Sdn Bhd), Kwikride (Kwikride Sdn Bhd), Firecab (H2H Eservices Sdn Bhd), Ridez (Vertec Technology Solution Sdn Bhd), Eevom (Eevom Sdn Bhd), My2sg (Travelers Tours Malaysia Sdn Bhd), Mann Go (Mann Ventures Sdn Bhd) and Nucar (Neo Urban Consolidated Sdn Bhd).

Do you recognise any of these 31 e-hailing apps? — Picture courtesy of Land Public Transport Agency’s (APAD) Facebook page

APAD, a Transport Ministry rebranded from its initial name of SPAD, also has a section on its website where it provided answers to frequently asked questions regarding e-hailing.

Among other things, APAD explained that e-hailing services in Malaysia has to be regulated to ensure quality service including in terms of safety, and to create a level-playing field between e-hailing services and taxi services.

Regulations on e-hailing services kicked in on July 12, with companies providing such services given one year to fulfil the conditions for the business licence during the transition period, the APAD website said.

The conditions include ensuring e-hailing drivers or taxi drivers providing e-hailing services undergo training, as well as having the drivers go through vetting before the issuing of the necessary licences for drivers by Apad and the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

To apply for such licences, an e-hailing company has to be registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia and have a paid-up capital of at least RM100,000, and a Malaysian director living in Malaysia, among other things.