Better quality of life, financial factors attract overseas professionals to Malaysia, survey shows

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Experienced overseas professionals choose Malaysia for career progression and better quality of life, according to the findings of the latest HSBC Expat survey.

Of the respondents, 71 per cent said the overall quality of life is better than their home country and 36 per cent said they are settling their family here for the long haul, choosing to stay longer than initially planned.

Financial factors have also contributed to Malaysia’s popularity.

“The majority (61 per cent) of those who have moved to Malaysia find they have more disposable income as cost of living is lower and 13 per cent have seen salaries double since moving,” HSBC Malaysia said in a statement today.

Of the respondents from Malaysia, 62 per cent have lived abroad previously.

The HSBC Expat survey was completed by 18,059 expatriates in 163 countries and territories through an online questionnaire in February and March 2019.

Professionals believe that Malaysia also has a lot to offer new arrivals with 67 per cent saying the country is a great base to explore and travel and 65 per cent stating Malaysia has an excellent quality of food and restaurants.

“Its stable political and economic environment is also highlighted as a key positive. The vast majority who have moved to Malaysia are happy with the country’s political (64 per cent) and economic (58 per cent) stability,” the banking group said.

In addition, it said, over a quarter (28 per cent) agreed that there are plenty of things for their children to do in Malaysia, making the country a suitable choice for families.

Malaysia’s experienced international professionals plan to stay for 11 years on average, it said.

HSBC Malaysia head of retail banking and wealth management Tara Latini said the survey findings showed Malaysia as a promising host country for expatriates who are seeking both opportunities and challenges to boost and develop their careers as well as settle long term.

“As the world’s leading international bank, we know that experienced professionals who cross international borders are a vital force in the global economy and they challenge the status quo, helping to build bridges between markets, societies and businesses in the process,” she added. — Bernama