Tourist arrivals in Melaka increased to 4.79 million, says chief minister

Tourists take a photo in front of the Stadthuys Building in Melaka. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, May 30 ― The number of tourists to Melaka increased to 4.79 million in the first three months of this year compared to 4.07 million during the same period last year, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

He said the increase of 17.49 per cent was very encouraging to Melaka which was targeting 20 million tourists this year in conjunction with Visit Melaka Year 2019.

He added that domestic tourists remained the biggest contributors, with 3.4 million compared to 1.38 foreign tourists.

“The five countries with the most number of tourists (to Melaka) are China with 46.2 per cent, Singapore (17.31 per cent), Indonesia (8.34 per cent), Taiwan (4.6 per cent) and Hong Kong (3.05 per cent).

Meanwhile, the biggest number of domestic tourists was from Selangor with 13.11 per cent.

“So, all parties involved in the Melaka tourism industry must work together to boost the industry and attract more tourists to the state,” he said in a press conference of the Melaka State Exco in Ayer Keroh here today.

Adly said the state government will continue to promote tourism with focus on 13 sub-sectors including history, culture, sports, health, agro-tourism and eco-tourism, as well as promote specific tourism products.

Adly also urged homestay operators throughout the state to register with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) as it concerned the safety of the public who stay on their premises.

“There are houses, apartments, bungalows and other residences in the state which have been converted into homestays by their owners but were not registered with MOTAC which made it difficult for the authorities to supervise, and poor quality of service jeopardised the image of the state tourism industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Adly said there would not be water rationing in Melaka scheduled for June 15, as numerous steps had been taken by Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad and the Melaka Water Regulatory Body (BKSA) to ensure adequate water supply.

He said a recent meeting by the state Water Management Committee decided to continue with the planned initiatives to buy additional raw water from Sungai Gerisik, Muar, to transfer water supply from the Jus Dam to the Durian Tunggal Dam and to channel water from Tasik Biru, Merlimau to the Durian Tunggal Dam.

“At the same time, other initiatives will be taken including perfoming the Istiqa’ prayers (to pray for rain) at all mosques including the Friday prayers tomorrow,” he said.

The water level in the Durian Tunggal Dam in Alor Gajah is at 29.9 per cent, with a total water capacity of 9.22 billion litre, The Jus Dam in Jasin (64.3 per cent/ 27.77 billion litres) and Asahan Dam in Jasin (62.5 per cent/155 million litres). ― Bernama