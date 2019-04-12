Massive blast reported at Pengerang’s Rapid oil-and-gas facility (VIDEO)

The blaze that broke out at Petronas’ Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang, Johor early this morning. — Picture courtesy of social media/Persatuan Bangsa Johor

JOHOR BARU, April 12 — An explosion and fire occurred at the Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) project in Pengerang here early this morning.

The shock of the 1.30am explosion was reportedly felt by residents of several nearby residential areas.

According to social media posts, the blast was also loud enough to be heard within a 50km radius of the project.

It is still unknown if anybody has been hurt in the incident.

Pictures and videos of the incident have been circulating online since 2am.

It was learnt that the explosion and subsequent fire were due to a leaking gas tank at the facility.

MORE TO COME