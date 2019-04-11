Rafizi: Malaysia like sick patient, takes time to heal

PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli says the ‘sickly’ Malaysian economy needs time to recover. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

RANTAU, April 11 ― Acknowledging unhappiness over Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) performance so far, PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli sought patience from voters by saying the “sickly” Malaysian economy needs time to recover.

Rafizi added that Malaysia's economy was also made worse due to instability in the world’s two biggest markets, China and the US, that are in a trade war.

“Malaysia's (economy) is not only having a fever but the whole world is facing a long drought.

“For those who ask 'Pakatan lied, promises were not kept, where is the money', I would like to tell them this Malaysia now is sick and currently seeking medical aid,” he said.

Continuing with the medical analogy, he said the country was in the hands of two good doctors: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Rafizi said that like ethical physicians, PH leaders would not lie about the health of the country's finances.

He contrasted this to Barisan Nasional rule under former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, which he likened to charlatan healers.

“If you ask Mat Hasan and Najib of the nation's economy, they will tell you everything is fine,” he said, using BN candidate Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s shortened name.

“If a sick person suffering from diabetes were not told they are sick and is constantly given sugar, sooner or later they might their legs might be amputated,'' he said.

He then urged voters to reject the Umno-PAS alliance and their “politics of hate” come polling day on April 13.