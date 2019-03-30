Sabah may see cabinet reshuffle tomorrow, says CM

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) said Sabah cabinet may see a minor reshuffle following the vacant post of State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister after its incumbent Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt died on Thursday. ― Bernama pic

SIPITANG, March 30 — The Sabah cabinet may see a minor reshuffle following the vacant post of State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister after its incumbent Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt died on Thursday.

However, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the matter would be discussed earlier including the Sabah DAP leadership on the vacant portfolio.

“No (Cabinet Shuffle) but we will look into the need before that and I have to talk to the DAP leadership on the vacant minister post.

“I will also discuss with DAP on the preparation for the Sandakan by-election,” he said when met by reporters after opening the 14th Sabah Irau Rayeh Lundayeh festival celebration here today.

The late Wong, 65, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 12.15pm on Thursday of a heart attack.

Earlier Wong who was Sabah DAP chairman and Sandakan MP left his house for a hike in a park near here at about 5am. — Bernama