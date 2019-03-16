Kopi Pak Belalang allegedly dupes 30 individuals of RM50m

Thirty individuals who participated in an investment programme of Kopi Pak Belalang produced by Classic Worldwide International Group (CWIG) today lodged their police reports after alleging they have lost RM50 million in the investment scam since 2017. — Reuters pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 16 — Thirty individuals who participated in an investment programme of Kopi Pak Belalang produced by Classic Worldwide International Group (CWIG) today lodged their police reports after alleging they have lost RM50 million in the investment scam since 2017.

A representative of the group, Muhd Bajili Bakri, 34, said he wanted the company to pay back all their capital and profits promised when they joined the company as members.

“In Penang alone, more than 30 members lost RM50 million after investing in CWIG which was earlier known as Classic World Corporation (CWC) when its multi-level marketing (MLM) licence was cancelled by KPDNHEP since September 30, 2015.

“We want the authorities and government to view the matter seriously and help us,” he told reporters after making his report on the matter at Seberang Jaya police station at 10am here this morning.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Salamah Samsuddin, 57, said she lost her savings for pilgrimage when her deposit with Tabung Haji amounting to RM30,000 was withdrawn to invest in the company, had disappeared.

Salamah said she joined the programme in 2015 and was promised lucrative returns by purchasing products manufactured by the company.

“I was confident with the company as they were sponsors of so many reality television programmes. As a result of influenced by the success of the company, I and another partner invested RM100,000 by buying the products of the company.

“A portion of the products we bought were handed back to the company which it claimed it could help us sell the goods and obtain high commission and annual incentives,” she said.

Nonetheless, since 2016, she did not hear any news from the company and did not receive the returns promised.

Meanwhile, Seberang Perai Tengah police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid when contacted confirmed receiving the report and an investigation would be conducted. — Bernama