Three men arrested, smuggled cigarettes, tobacco worth RM1.8m seized

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Police arrested three men and seized smuggled cigarettes and tobacco, worth RM1.8 million, in an operation at Seri Kembangan here last Thursday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, in a statement today, said the suspects were aged between 38 and 50.

The seized items comprised 190 boxes of cigarettes with the brand name, League, and 40 boxes of raw tobacco, each weighing 22kg, on which tax had not been paid, he said.

He said the police also seized two lorries and a Toyota Hilux during the operation.

Acryl Sani said the contraband was believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country by land for markets in the Klang Valley and southern part of the peninsula. — Bernama