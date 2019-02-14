Umno’s Zakaria Hanafi picked as BN candidate for Semenyih by-election

(From left) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Zakaria Hanafi and Datuk Mohamad Hasan pose for pictures in Semenyih February 14, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEMENYIH, Feb 14 — Former Umno Hulu Langat chief Zakaria Hanafi will contest on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the Semenyih by-election, the party’s acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today

“I want to thank MCA, MIC and PAS letting BN name a candidate from our ranks,” said the 58-year-old Mohamad.

“We want to wrest Semenyih back from PH. People are worried, angry as so many promises haven’t been met by PH,” he said, referring to Pakatan Harapan, which ousted BN from power in the general election last May.

MORE TO COME