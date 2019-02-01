Agong performs Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah performs Friday prayers at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today performed the Friday prayers at the Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru here.

The King arrived at the mosque at 1.12 pm and accompanied by the Mufti of Federal Territories Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

Imam Muhammad Asem Salleh Sani delivered the Friday sermon titled ‘Raja DiDaulat, Negara Dimartabat’ before leading the congregation of almost 7,000 in performing the Friday prayers.

After the prayers, Sultan Abdullah spent some time mingling and shaking hands with the congregation before leaving the mosque at 2.20pm.

Sultan Abdullah was appointed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year reign beginning Jan 31, following the unprecedented resignation of Sultan Muhammad V as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 6.

The special meeting of the Conference of Rulers, which was chaired by the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin on January 24, also elected Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak as the Timbalan (Deputy) Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the same period.

The swearing in ceremony for both the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong was held at the Istana Negara yesterday. — Bernama