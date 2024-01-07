PETALING JAYA, Jan 7 – I’ll be the first to admit: I’m not terribly fond of cafes.

The idea of a cafe crawl is about as appealing to me as watching paint dry, and I’m not in the habit of pantomiming my way through an afternoon of uninspired food and expensive drinks in the name of an Instagram post.

But alas, I am but a prisoner to desires of the flesh, which of late has seen baked goods come to the fore.

No, it’s not a buttery, flaky croissant that I so desperately crave – rather, it’s a light, crumbly British baked good that’s quintessential to a cream tea: the scone.

Not limited only to glitzy hotels and their high tea, I’ve found the best place to satisfy my scone cravings is, ironically enough, a cafe.

Look for the white sign out front.

In Damansara Utama, tucked away in a row of shops surrounded by houses is BaD Scones.

There is another location in DC Mall, located on the lower ground floor, next to Jaya Grocer.

The name stands for Buy and Donate, as they donate a portion of their profits to an animal shelter, which means for every scone you wolf down, you’re doing good.

From the left: orange poppy, cranberry scones and the requisite accompaniments.

The titular scones (RM8.50 a piece) come in a variety of flavours, including cranberry, orange poppy and rose petal.

The edge is crumbly, but not brittle, and the thicker centre is soft, almost resembling a light and fluffy cookie.

The flavours are subtle, ranging from tart and mildly sweet (cranberry), citrusy (orange poppy) to floral and perfumey (rose petal).

A staff member picks out a scone.

They’re served with clotted cream and strawberry jam. Yes, not whipped cream as is often the case, but real, rich, decadent and luxuriant clotted cream, as is customary in a traditional cream tea.

Tubs of this hilariously unhealthy yet delicious stuff sit in the fridge next to the display case, causing my caloric intake to creep up just from looking at it.

Just how rich is clotted cream? It has a minimum fat content of 55 per cent. Single cream, by comparison, has a fat content of about 18 per cent.

No matter, because one bite of a warm, fresh scone smeared with clotted cream and a dollop of jam and everything else ceases to exist.

All you have is that moment in time, a feeling so comforting, so nourishing, I’d make a fortune bottling and selling it.

Still feeling peckish, the selection of cinnamon rolls proved too tempting a prospect to resist.

The trio of cinnamon rolls: pecan is best.

We got a trio of coffee (RM5.80), raisin (RM5.80) and pecan (RM6.50), all of which tasted – rather expectedly – strongly of cinnamon, sometimes too strongly.

I felt the coffee and raisin-flavoured ones were drowned out by the cinnamon, but the buttery, nutty pecans went together with the warm and slightly spicy cinnamon like scones, cream and jam!

BaD Scones

23, Jalan SS 21/34, Damansara Utama, Petaling Jaya.

Open daily, 10am-8pm. Closed on Tuesday.

Tel: 03-7491 0097

Facebook:@bad.scones

Instagram: @bad.scones

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

