KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — Growing up, my family wasn’t into steamboat; a fact that hasn’t changed till now.

A steamboat meal for me is all about friends and colleagues gathering around the steaming pot and eating our choice of goodies, while everyone spills the tea on various things... including office politics!

Various sliced pork and lamb for dipping, beancurd skin and 'wo shun' or celtuce, are some of the ingredients we added to the steamboat.

This particular type of steamboat has been made popular in Penang, where charcoal fire is used for extra heat with the signature tall funnel in the middle of the pot.

Yu Jia Charcoal Fish Pot started about a year ago in Taman Gembira but has spread their wings to open another outlet in SS2 next to ESH Electrical.

A highlight is their own-made prawn paste with different flavour variations, cuttlefish paste and fish tofu.

Early next year, another outlet will open in Klang.

With one type of steamboat, the choice is how big a portion you need to keep your hungry companions satisfied: there’s the two to three people portion for RM73 or the four to eight people portion for RM93.

Your pot is served with a choice of fried grouper fish or prawns, Saito fish balls, coriander, fresh cabbage, taro, seaweed, celery and soft tofu.

Fried taro can be added to the steamboat for a creamier taste (left). House-made prawn paste dumplings can also be ordered (right).

The fish broth served in the steamboat has a delicate flavour, acting as a base for the other ingredients which will give it even more flavour.

Add more goodies like a choice of sliced meats from pork belly, pork shoulder, lamb, beef and Iberico pork, starting from RM18.90, perfect for a quick swish in the boiling broth or if you prefer minimum effort, just dump it all in to cook.

A small selection of chopped garlic, chillies, soy sauce mixed with chillies and two types of chilli sauce is available.

Celtuce or Wo Shun (RM9.90), the darling of hotpots, can also be added to your steamboat, jazzing it up with the slightly sweet and crunchy stems.

What makes this steamboat a little different from others is the Traditional Prawn Paste (RM15.90), served like a patty where you can add chunks into the boiling pot to cook.

It’s bouncy and packed with prawn flavour, with different variations where they add oyster, salted egg yolk and even coriander to flavour the paste.

As everything is thrown in the pot at one time, scoop up what you like from the boiling fish broth.

Skip the Cuttlefish Paste (RM18.90) though as its texture isn’t as bouncy nor does it contribute much flavour.

Add more Fried Taro (RM6.90) to the mix in the pot. You are sure to enjoy its fluffy softness, making it a sought after ingredient to fish out.

At night, the place extends outside which is a cooler option since it can get hot when you are sitting around a boiling pot.

Snacks from up north like Belacan Chicken (RM6.90) can also be ordered, featuring crispy, juicy fried chicken with just a whisper of fermented shrimp paste flavour.

Hotpot enthusiasts who are used to the spread of the sauces table may find this place’s simple curated spread a little lacking but it has the basics like chopped garlic, chillies, two types of fiery chilli sauce (red and green) and a soy sauce chillies mix.

Yu Jia Charcoal Fish Pot

7 Jalan 2/128,

Taman Gembira,

Kuala Lumpur.

Tel: 010-2710456

Open: 5pm to 11pm (Monday to Friday), 4pm to 11pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Facebook: @yujiacharcoalfishpot

Instagram: @yujia_fishpot

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

