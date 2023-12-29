SUBANG JAYA, Dec 29 — The OG of tori paitan ramen has resurfaced after a year's hiatus.

Located at the same spot in NU Empire, Marutama Ra-men is still offering their chicken broth ramen.

There's a change though; you will find that they have swung towards a pork-free menu.

In Japan, where Marutama Ra-men traces its roots back when they started in 2001, they serve their signature white chicken broth (tori paitan) ramen with pork cha siu. That was also the same previously in Malaysia.

Advertisement

The Aka Ramen is not too spicy but offers a different taste with the addition of 7 kinds of groundnuts but what stands out are the juicy Tori Dango.

Now, their signature Marutama Ramen (RM26.90) is ramen served with the chicken broth, chicken cha siu, seaweed and spring onions.

The chicken cha siu is a decent rendition with a thick, juicy bite. However, in our hearts (and stomach), we cannot deny that it is not as luscious as the pork version.

But all is forgiven when you sip that divine chicken broth.

Advertisement

That creamy white broth is packed with collagen and the undeniable flavour of chicken. Apparently this is achieved by cooking chicken bones and meat over high heat for six hours.

The noodles are made by hand daily using flour from Japan and it's free from preservatives.

Their magic ratio is said to be one chicken for two bowls of soup, and it is free from any preservative and MSG.

I can testify that it's true, since I drank every drop of that sublime broth and I didn't feel thirsty afterwards.

What also elevates its taste is the use of Aosa seaweed and spring onions, which gives you the taste of the sea. You also have handmade ramen noodles with the right thickness.

It's undeniable that this is the ultimate chicken broth ramen, beating the other places. No wonder, Marutama Ra-Men is known as the pioneer of chicken broth ramen. One sip confirms that.

Pop a gyoza in the mouth and you'll keep eating it as the filling is tasty, moist chicken.

Daikon is paired with the chicken broth sprinkled with bonito flakes for added umaminess (left). Don't forget to grab some crispy "karaage' too with your ramen (right).

There are different permutations on the menu. Those who want it spicy can order their Nama Karashi Ramen. You can also up the amount of seaweed and spring onions, pushing the sea flavours up in the white broth.

Or try their Aka Ramen (RM30.90) made with seven kinds of groundnuts, mixed with the chicken broth, pickled radish and coriander. Here you get a wedge of lemon to squeeze in the broth. On the menu, it's labeled as mild spicy but I found it zero spicy.

This bowl is filled with chicken meatballs or Tori Dango. Now these juicy bites are a worthy substitute if you're not a fan of the chicken cha siu. The Tori Dango (3 pieces for RM5.30) can also be ordered from the menu.

Their sides make a worthy companion to that luscious ramen too.

The place has local and Japanese customers.

Gyoza (RM15.90), a choice of pan fried or boiled, are happy bites where each dumpling is filled with minced chicken.

Since I'm a big fan of radish, I had to get the Daikon (RM8.90) or simmered radish. The chunky vegetable had a melt in the mouth texture. It's made even better as it's served swimming in the rich chicken broth given an extra umami kick with the addition of bonito flakes.

You have Karaage (RM14.90) too. Here the pieces of fried chicken are well fried with a crunch, followed by juicy meat.

There's more on the menu that fascinated me. Like the Chikuwa with Mentai Mayo and Cheese, basically grilled fish cake given that salty addictive cod fish roe uplift.

Marutama Ra-Men reopened back at the same lot they have been in NU Empire, Subang Jaya.

You also have rice bowls such as their Katsu Toji Don with fried chicken and egg or Mentai Gohan with that addictive cod fish roe, and another one with natto.

Plans are also underway to expand to other spots in the Klang Valley, Meantime, if you want to get your chicken broth ramen, trek to Subang Jaya.

Marutama Ra-Men, LG26, Lower Ground Floor, NU Empire, Jalan 16/1, Subang Jaya. Open daily: 10.30am to 9.30pm. Facebook: @MarutamaRamen

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.