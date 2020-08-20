RMCO food takeaway: Enjoy Taiwan beef noodles from Subang Jaya's Restaurant Hock Hin

The Taiwan beef noodles offer comfort in a bowl with a light beef broth, tender beef, tripe and gelatinous tendons — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, Aug 20 — I'm a novice when it comes to Subang Jaya's food places. Luckily I have a friend pointing me in the right direction to her good food finds.

So one morning found me sitting at Restaurant Hock Hin in SS19, Subang Jaya. It was my first time visiting the place. So far, I know this area for kampua mee, just a few doors away or the weekend Terengganu food stalls.

This corner coffee shop is a treasure trove of good eats but we're here to eat Taiwan beef noodles. The stall is manned by a Taiwanese couple.

When my order arrived, the portions were generous for RM10. I had ordered the mixed beef noodles, a combination of beef slices, tripe and tendon. If you just go for the beef, it's RM8 per bowl. For those who love their gelatinous tendons, you can get a bowl for RM13.

I had opted for lai fun or rice noodles for my bowl of beefy goodness. Each piece of beef was tender to the bite.

What I also appreciated was the fact it didn't have any fat on it. The tripe was also different. The texture wasn't soft but it had a slight crunch which I preferred. Even the tendon had a nice bite of jellied goodness.

You will find the broth has a dark brown hue but it tastes pretty light and not too oily. Unlike the more robust beef broths found elsewhere, this one was easy to drink. You will also find chopped pickled mustard greens inside the broth. Their chopped stems add a nice crunch to the broth.

You can opt to dine at the coffee shop in SS19 Subang Jaya or take away your food to enjoy at home

If you prefer a hit of spiciness, dip your beef slices into their chilli sauce which is slightly tangy.

There are also many other good eats at this coffee shop so order an assortment of food, if you're feeling hungry. Next to the beef noodles stall, there's bitter gourd noodles which you can pair with fish paste shaped in quenelles or yee wat.

The chunky homemade fish paste is delicious with a clear soup. If you prefer, there is Hakka noodles too. They don't use the springy noodles but the straight strands taste just as good with a fragrant minced meat topping.

You can dine in at the coffee shop or take away your food to enjoy at home. I did both options.

Taiwan beef noodles stall, Restaurant Hock Hin, No. 44, Jalan SS19/6, Subang Jaya. Tel:012-3406861. Open: 7am to 1pm. Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday once a month.