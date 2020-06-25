RMCO food delivery: Apple strudel from Fruity Bakery & Cafe, Klang is well worth the effort

Fruity Bakery & Cafe's apple strudel is happiness in layers of light, flaky pastry combined with soft whipped cream, custard and cooked apples — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

KLANG, June 25 — I've been seeing many promotions for this apple strudel on Facebook group chats. Since delivery charges can be quite substantial, there are runners sharing the cost with buyers for selected areas in the Klang Valley.

It's the same for the famous pandan layer cake shop in Klang. While it is easy to just join in these group buys, you can contact these shops directly to arrange for your own purchase. It just needs a little planning and effort as you need to place the orders ahead.

For most of the MCO, Fruity Bakery & Cafe was closed. They opened their doors on June 10 to an overwhelming response from their customers.

As dine-in space is limited, the bakery is doing a roaring business for takeaways. Pre-orders are required a day in advance for the items. You can pay ahead via online transfer or Maybank QR Pay, making it easier to do pick ups or arrange for delivery at your own cost.

Aside from their famous apple strudel, you can also get old-fashioned cream horns, cream puffs, vanilla slices and blueberry cheese tarts. There are other pastries such as chicken and mushroom pies, cinnamon wheels and cheese sticks. You can also order their cakes like tiramisu, American cream cheese and royal chocolate.

The takeaway menu requires you to take away the whole loaf of strudel for RM30.30, measuring around 11 inches in length. From pictures prior to the MCO depicting the bakery, they offer the strudel cut into individual pieces for dine-in.

The strudel may not be the traditional stodgy version but it's absolutely delicious. The strudel is built up of two layers of flaky puff pastry with a slightly glazed sugar top. Sandwiched in between, there's whipped cream, custard and cooked apples. There's a slight tanginess from the apples, balanced out with the creamy custard that is lightened with the soft whipped cream.

The only drawback is it doesn't keep well in the refrigerator as the pastry tends to soften after a day. Luckily it's so addictive that you can quickly finish up the loaf with a few family members or friends.

Fruity Bakery & Cafe, 107, Lebuh Turi, Off Persiaran Raja Muda Musa, Taman Chi Liung, Klang. Open daily: 9am to 9pm. Pre-order a day ahead via WhatsApp at 018-2255090. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fruity.bakery.cafe