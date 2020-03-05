Celebrated pastry chef Philippe Conticini opens his first shop in London

Philippe Conticini has landed in London. — Picture via Instagram/Conticini

LONDON, March 5 — Travellers to the British capital now have a new go-to venue to satisfy cravings for Paris-Brest and millefeuille pastries in the city’s ever popular Camden Market.

In a post for his 474.000 followers on Instagram, Philippe Conticini has delightedly announced that his very first address in London opened on the weekend of February 29 — March 1.

This is not the French pastry genius’s first venture abroad, the man behind Paris’s Pâtisserie des Rêves already has two points of sale in Japan, in the Tokyo districts of Ginza and Shibuya.

In London, the new dessert destination is located in the bustling Camden Market district, where offers a wide range of sweet delights, including Conticini’s famed Paris-Brest, macarons, millefeuilles and “câlins gourmand.”

A few months ago in Paris, the former Table d’Anvers chef opened a new bakery shop in the very chic 16th arrondissement, where he is selling a range of breads and viennoiseries such as croissants.

Not the first pastry chef to cross the Channel, Philippe Conticini will be joining a welter of French dessert and confectionary talent in the British capital: most notably Alain Ducasse, who has outlets in Harrods and the Coal Drops Yard shopping centre; Nina Métayer, who recently opened a bakery in the Mercato Metropolitano; Yann Couvreur who has being doing pop-ups in Harrods; and last but not least, Pierre Hermé who plies his famous macarons in Covent Garden. — AFP-Relaxnews