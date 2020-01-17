Legendary Bocuse restaurant loses third Michelin star

This file photo taken November 09, 2012 shows French chef Paul Bocuse posing in his kitchen at L’Auberge de Pont de Collonges, during a culinary work shop in Collonges-au-Mont-d’Or. The restaurant, in France’s food-obsessed south-east, will have two stars in the 2020 edition. — AFP pic

PARIS, Jan 17 — The restaurant of famed French chef Paul Bocuse, who died almost two years ago, has lost the coveted Michelin three-star rating it had held since 1965, the guide said today.

The Michelin Guide told AFP the quality of L’Auberge de Collonges-au-Mont-d’Or, near Lyon, “remained excellent but no longer at the level of three stars”.

The guide’s boss, Gwendal Poullennec, visited the restaurant yesterday to deliver the news, spokeswoman Elisabeth Boucher-Anselin said.

The chef’s Bocuse d’Or organisation greeted the news with “sadness”.

GL events, which organises the prestigious Bocuse d’Or international cooking competition, “wishes to provide its unwavering support to ‘Maison Bocuse’“, it said in a statement.

Bocuse, one of the most celebrated French chefs of all time, died aged 91 on January 20, 2018, after suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Dubbed the “pope” of French cuisine, Bocuse helped shake up the food world in the 1970s with the lighter fare of the Nouvelle Cuisine revolution and created the idea of the celebrity chef.

Bocuse’s restaurant was the only one in France to keep a three-star rating for more than four decades. — AFP