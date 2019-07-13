Musang King fiesta in Seremban draws hundreds of durian lovers

Workers sorting out durian to be given out for free in conjunction with the Musang King fiesta organised by Matrix Concepts at Matrix Galleria Ara Sendayan in Seremban July 13, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, July 13 — The Musang King Fiesta organised by Matrix Concepts today has attracted over hundreds of the king of fruits lovers.

By offering it for free, many of them took this opportunity by queuing up early starting from 8am.

The two-hour event had just started at 11am at Matrix Galleria Ara Sendayan, here.

A government servant, who wanted to be known only as Fauzilah, 45, said she wanted to grab the opportunity by starting the queue up at 8.20am.

“I just knew of this event yesterday which offered Musang King to the public. I took the opportunity to go there just to taste the king of fruits. The best part is, it is free for all and I could not afford to buy this fruit,” she told Bernama here.

Mechanic, Anuar Salleh, 49, said the exciting feeling to taste the Musang King brings him to the event.

“As we know, the price of Musang King is very expensive and with this event, I think this is the best time to taste it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matrix Concepts Chief Marketing Officer Lim Kok Yee said it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility and the visitors were served with the best durian from Negri Sembilan.

“Durian is well known around the world as the king of fruits but for real durian-lovers, Musang King is the real deal. Durian from Negri Sembilan are amongst the best and well known...so today we bring it all here and definitely will satisfy the durian lover.

“The excitement does not end here. We will have another durian fiesta which is to be held at Residensi SIGC, Paroi Jaya on July 20 from 11am,” he added adding that about 1.5 tonne durians provided to the public today.

He said, besides durian, visitors especially kids were also entertained by the magicians, clown performance and an inflatable castle. — Bernama