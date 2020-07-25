The BMW M135i xDrive & BMW X1 sDrive18i have arrived in Malaysia

BMW says that the new BMW M135i xDrive is the ‘sporting flagship’ of the third-gen BMW 1 Series range, calling it the benchmark for hot-hatches at the present. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― BMW Malaysia yesterday announced two new models for the Malaysian market: the BMW M135i xDrive and the BMW X1 sDrive18i. The models were announced during BMW Malaysia’s first live event since the movement control order, with both models available soon in Malaysia. If you’re in the market for a new hot hatch, or perhaps you’re looking for something that’s a little more “value-for-money”, read on for more details.

BMW M135i xDrive

BMW says that the new BMW M135i xDrive is the “sporting flagship” of the third-gen BMW 1 Series range, calling it the benchmark for hot-hatches at the present. The first thing you notice is the “kidney” grille up front, with a mesh-like design now offering a more aggressive look over previous iterations. At the moment, only one variant is available, and it will set you back RM355,646.25 (not including SST).

Under the hood, the M135i xDrive is powered by BMW Group’s most powerful two-litre M Performance TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine. We’re talking about a combined maximum output of 225kW/306hp, as well as a peak torque of 450Nm — all of which gives the hot hatch a top speed of 250km/h, and a 0–100km/h time of 4.8 seconds. All of that power is mated to an eight-speed StepTronic transmission; as per the xDrive name, the M135i is an all-wheel driver.

Despite that, BMW’s new hot hatch comes with front-wheel drive architecture, with a new Torsen limited-slip differential helping to distribute power to each individual wheels to optimise traction.

Other features that stand out include the M Sport suspension and M Sport brake, along with BMW’s Active Sound Design. This “amplifies” the sound of the engine, and modulates it to give the car a “sporty” voice — without actually increasing the noise emitted by the engine. On the inside, you’re also getting the BMW Operating System 7.0, along with a 10.25” Instrument Display and a 10.25” touchscreen Control Display. Like most of the newer/upcoming BMW models, you’re also getting support for Apple CarPlay, as well as BMW’s own Intelligent Personal Assistant (hello, BMW!).

The BMW M135i xDrive is available in five colours: Apline White, Black Sapphire, Misano Blue, Mineral Grey, and Melbourne Red. You can also choose between a black and Magma Red Dakota upholstery for your seats. Availability begins nationwide on the July 28, 2020.

BMW X1 sDrive18i

Meanwhile, we’re also seeing the latest locally-assembled BMW with the BMW X1 sDrive18i. As mentioned above, this particular model offers prospective owners a chance to own the most affordable BMW in the Malaysian market right now at RM208,368.48 (not including SST). This model sits right below the BMW X1 sDrive20i M Sport, and the most obvious “downgrade” here is the missing M Sport kit and wheels.

Powering the compact SUV (or the Sport Activity Vehicle, as BMW calls it) is a 3-cylinder 1.5-litre engine, which is mated to a 7-Speed Steptronic transmission with a double clutch — which gives you a max output of 140hp and 220Nm of torque. The X1 sDrive18i pushes a top speed of 201km/h, and can go from 0–100km/h in 9.6 seconds.

Something that BMW emphasises for the X1 sDrive18i is the cabin room that you get, which is the most spacious interior in the “SAV” class. Additionally, if you fold back the rear seats, you increase the boot space from a decent 505 litres to 1,550 litres, while you also get automatic tailgate operation. This basically means that you can open the boot without actually touching it — especially relevant in today’s post-Covid-19 world.

Other notable features include the BMW Personal CoPilot, which includes Lane Departure Warning, Frontal Collision Warning with braking intervention, High-beam Assistant, and speed limit info. If you’re keen, the BMW X1 sDrive18i is available in Alpine White, Mediterranean Blue, Black Sapphire, and Mineral Grey. Availability begins on the July 24, 2020.

To find out more, click here. ― SoyaCincau