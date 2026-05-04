KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A 26-year-old woman was killed after the Proton Persona she was travelling in with her fiancé crashed into the rear of a parked school bus along the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) highway near Taman Layang-Layang early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the crash occurred at about 2.30am on the stretch heading from Batu Caves towards Kepong.

He said preliminary investigations found the 31-year-old driver had been travelling in the left lane before allegedly losing control of the vehicle and veering onto the road shoulder.

“The car then struck the rear of a Hino international school bus that had been parked by the roadside without any warning signs,” he said in a statement.

The woman suffered severe chest injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver sustained head injuries and is receiving treatment at Selayang Hospital.

Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, although investigations are ongoing.