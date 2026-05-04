KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Court of Appeal in Putrajaya has imposed a maximum 14-year jail sentence on Rosmaini Abd Raof, the former husband of Jahidah Nordin @ Sylvester, after allowing the prosecution’s appeal against his earlier conviction.

The decision was delivered by a three-judge panel led by Datuk Azman Abdullah, with the court ruling that the previous 10-year sentence was inadequate, according to Utusan Malaysia.

The court also ordered Rosmaini to pay RM25,000 in compensation to Jahidah, to be channelled through a family representative caring for her.

Failure to pay the compensation will result in an additional six months in jail.

After proceedings, Rosmaini, who had his hand bandaged, was seen smiling as he left the dock.

“The facts of the case show a brutal attack by a husband on his pregnant wife. In this case, two lives were destroyed. The victim is alive in name only while her child suffers developmental issues,” said Judge Noorin Badaruddin when delivering the panel’s brief judgment.

At the time of the incident, Jahidah was four weeks pregnant and later gave birth via surgery while remaining in a coma.

Rosmaini is currently on remand over a separate investigation involving allegations of injuring his wife, which reportedly led to a miscarriage in an incident in late April in Sungai Petani, Kedah.