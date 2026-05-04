KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A 28-year-old woman arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife during the final night of the Rain Rave Water Music Festival in Bukit Bintang has been charged in the Sessions Court today with carrying an offensive weapon in public.

The charge was framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for carrying offensive weapons in a public place, which carries a jail term of between five and 10 years, as well as whipping, upon conviction.

Dang Wangi police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam said the woman, identified as Shannon Anne-Ooi, had been ordered by the court to undergo psychiatric assessment at Hospital Bahagia in Ulu Kinta, Perak, due to suspected mental health issues.

She is currently being held at Kajang Prison, with the court setting June 4 for the next mention.

A viral video of the incident previously showed several bystanders restraining the woman, including one man who held her arm to prevent her from wielding the weapon before police officers arrived and took her into custody.