GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — A 29-year-old man has been remanded after a police chase across Penang allegedly ended with 12 vehicles damaged over a 20km pursuit last Thursday.

According to Harian Metro, Magistrate Shyahirah Abdul Salim issued the remand order until May 7 under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The suspect, who is unemployed, was arrested at a house in Gelugor at about 8.30pm yesterday.

Last week, police said officers on mobile patrol spotted the vehicle being driven in a suspicious manner along Jalan Tanjung Bungah at around 9pm on Thursday.

When instructed to stop, the driver allegedly sped off, triggering a pursuit from Jalan Tanjung Bungah to Bayan Baru.

During the roughly 20km chase, the suspect’s vehicle allegedly collided with 12 other vehicles.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail previously said 12 police reports had been lodged by motorists claiming their vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Videos of the chase, including a 43-second clip, have since circulated widely on social media.