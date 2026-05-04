KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe weather alert, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds across the Klang Valley and several other states until 4.00 pm today.

Issued at 12.15 pm, the short-term advisory cautions residents in affected areas across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak to brace for imminent heavy downpours throughout the early afternoon.

In the central region, the warning covers the entirety of Selangor, as well as the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Up north, the alert applies to Langkawi in Kedah, alongside a large portion of Perak, including the districts of Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Muallim.

On the East Coast, the warning extends to Pahang, specifically affecting Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, and Rompin.

Down south, residents in the Johor districts of Mersing, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru are also advised to stay vigilant.

Across the South China Sea, the alert covers the Bintulu district and the Subis area in Miri, Sarawak. Meanwhile, a significant portion of Sabah is expected to experience similar weather conditions.

This includes the West Coast, Tawau, and Kudat divisions, as well as specific areas in the Interior (Beaufort, Nabawan, and Tambunan) and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan).

MetMalaysia issues these short-term warnings, which are valid for a maximum of six hours per issuance, whenever there are signs of a thunderstorm with a rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour that is either imminent or expected to last for more than an hour.