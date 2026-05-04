KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A viral video showing a confrontation between a bus driver and several motorists at the Simpang Pulai rest-and-service area (R&R) has triggered widespread backlash online, with many Malaysians condemning the alleged treatment of the driver.

The 42-second clip, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows several vehicles parked in what appeared to be a designated bus parking area, allegedly obstructing access for buses.

According to text overlaid on the video, the confrontation began after the bus driver asked the motorists to move their vehicles from the bay.

The caption accompanying the clip further alleged that one of the individuals involved became aggressive and spat at the driver during the dispute, prompting outrage among social media users.

Many commenters expressed sympathy for the driver, arguing that bus parking bays should be respected to avoid disrupting public transport operations.

Others urged authorities to take stricter action against motorists who misuse parking spaces reserved for buses and heavy vehicles, especially at busy highway stopovers.

The incident has also reignited broader complaints online over poor parking etiquette and a perceived lack of enforcement at rest-and-service areas nationwide.

At the time of writing, Ipoh police had yet to issue a statement on the incident.