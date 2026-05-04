SEMPORNA, May 4 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 575 kilogrammes (kg) of ammonia fertiliser believed to be used to produce fish bombs in a boat abandoned in the waters of Pulau Bum Bum here yesterday.

MMEA Semporna maritime zone director Cmdr (M) Amir Shubli said the seizure at 4 m occurred after a patrol detected a suspcious pump boat at 0.2 nautical miles north of the island and saw a suspect jump into the sea.

“A suspect escaped by swimming to the shore nearby, and inspections of the boat revealed 22 sacks of ammonia fertiliser with an estimated weight of about 575kg.

“The material is believed to be used for fish bombing, and using such methods is a criminal offence as it is capable of destroying the marine ecosystem,” he said in a statement here today, adding that it would cause devastation to coral reefs.

The case is being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Control of Supplies Act 1961, he said. — Bernama