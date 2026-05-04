GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — The organisers of a hill run in which a participant died of heatstroke, the first such fatality in Penang linked to the current hot spell, have been found to have complied with all established standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Penang Youth, Sports, and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi Zi Sen said the organisers had provided all essential requirements, including sufficient water stations and medical teams along the route, and had acted promptly when the victim was found to be unwell.

“The victim, a 42-year-old man from Tampin, Negeri Sembilan, successfully completed the 30-kilometre category before collapsing, and the medical team immediately rushed him to the hospital for treatment, but he later passed away.

“The cause of death was confirmed as heatstroke. It is possible the man had underlying health conditions, especially as the event featured categories of up to 50 kilometres,” he told a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

The Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) reported yesterday that the victim died on April 26 following his participation in the run.

Gooi said the SOP compliance is a prerequisite for the approval of any sporting event in the state, particularly regarding the provision of medical teams for emergencies.

“To date, paramedic coverage for sporting events in Penang has been adequate. We advise the public participating in sports to remain aware of their health levels, stay hydrated, and avoid pushing themselves beyond their physical limits,” he said.

In another development, Gooi said Penang remains free from monkey malaria (Plasmodium knowlesi) infections despite a spike in cases in Sabah.

“In Penang, we have yet to record any monkey malaria cases, but the situation is being closely monitored by JKNPP,” he added.

He also said that mosquito-borne diseases, specifically dengue fever, have shown a significant downward trend in the state, with a 39 per cent decrease recorded so far compared to the same period last year.

Previously, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that Sabah had recorded 357 cases of monkey malaria in the first four months of this year, resulting in one death. — Bernama