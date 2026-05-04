PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — The National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) will be fully implemented this September, alongside enhanced MyKad security features, to strengthen the national identity system and improve service delivery, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the move would mark a significant milestone for the ministry in streamlining national identity management and ensuring smoother and more orderly movement of people.

He added that the new documents would involve identity cards and passports equipped with the latest security features, in line with current needs and increasingly complex security challenges.

“I believe the National Registration Department and the Immigration Department are already prepared with their Plan A and Plan B. I have high confidence that we will successfully navigate this historic moment in June, as there comes a time when we must issue new documents with improved security features - something we have been working towards for a long time.

“Now the time has come. In June, we will also launch a system where applications or information submissions for citizenship, as provided for under the Federal Constitution, are already well underway, with all prerequisites or ‘enablers’ in place before we roll it out,” he said at the Home Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

The media previously reported that the Home Ministry is undertaking system upgrades and data migration for MyNIISe to strengthen data security and improve system efficiency, ensuring more stable, efficient and user-friendly immigration services.

Saifuddin Nasution, in January, said that Malaysia would introduce new-look passports and MyKad within six months as part of efforts to enhance the security of national identification documents.

He said the implementation of the initiative reflects the ministry’s commitment to ensuring a more efficient system capable of addressing issues and public complaints related to identity management.

“I am proud to have a team that is highly disciplined and well-organised in its planning, and we are now nearing the point where all the reforms and changes we have undertaken are coming to fruition and can be felt by the people,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasised the importance of border security and the efficiency of the immigration system in managing entry and exit movements.

He said the government would not compromise in ensuring that the immigration system and national security remain at the highest level, in line with increasing cross-border movements and global security threats.

“For me, this is an important KPI (key performance indicator) for the Home ministry this year. Our national borders must not be breached by syndicates that operate outside the law,” he said. — Bernama