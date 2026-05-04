KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The Magistrates’ Court here today fixed two days beginning Dec 1 for the trial of a police officer known as “Inspector Sheila”, who is accused of obstructing police officers from carrying out their duties outside a restaurant in November last year.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin set the dates after deputy public prosecutor Hench Goh informed the court that a representation submitted by Inspector Sheila, whose real name is Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, 38, had been rejected by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“The full trial is fixed for two days on December 1 and 2,” Aina Azahra said.

The woman is accused of intentionally obstructing a police officer, Lance Corporal Malvinderjit Singh Teerath Singh, 37, from carrying out his crime prevention patrol duties outside a restaurant on Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Dang Wangi, between 8.15pm and 8.30pm on November 4 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

During today’s proceedings, Sheila Sharon was represented by lawyer M. Manoharan.

In the Nov 4 incident, the woman allegedly accused the officer on duty of not knowing the law and belittled police actions, while also claiming that the officer had threatened a Pakistani motorcyclist.

Inspector Sheila has been suspended from duty since June 23, 2023, following several cases, including allegedly insulting a police officer and threatening an elderly woman. — Bernama