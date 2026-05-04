KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he will hold a meeting with the Taiping Zoo and Night Safari in the near future to discuss issues related to three elephants, Dara, Amoi and Kelat (DAK), currently at Tennoji Zoo, Japan.

He said the meeting aimed to obtain further clarification and examine the best steps to bring the mammals back following concerns raised by various parties regarding the welfare and survival of jumbos in that country which has four seasons.

“I, along with the Taiping Zoo authorities, will hold a discussion and meeting in the near future, even earlier than the meeting planned by the Perak state government.

“We are worried that something will happen to the elephants... we are working on bringing them back to Malaysia and we hope the people will support this effort because the voice of the people can influence a decision,” he told Bernama.

He said this after attending the recording of the Ruang Bicara programme, produced by Bernama TV at Wisma Bernama today.

Previously, Wan Rosdy urged that the three elephants be immediately brought back to their homeland and placed at the Kuala Gandah National Elephant Conservation Centre in Temerloh, which is more suitable for the habitat and natural needs of elephants.

The call follows the statement by the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, who emphasised that Dara, Amoi, and Kelat should be brought back to Malaysia from Japan if the implementation of the existing agreement is found to no longer align with conservation principles, wildlife welfare and current sensitivities.

Last Friday, Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said that a meeting with stakeholders will be held this week to thoroughly discuss the issue of relocating the three elephants. — Bernama