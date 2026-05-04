PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Austerity measures that could see billions of ringgit slashed from several ministries will not affect core programmes, including critical healthcare services and the recruitment of new doctors.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim clarified the matter this morning amid concerns that spending cuts, driven by ballooning subsidy bills, could hurt crucial public programmes.

“There was some confusion about the review of certain expenditures,” Anwar told reporters after speaking at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability’s monthly assembly here.

“It won’t affect healthcare services or the hiring of new doctors and nurses. Even the construction of new clinics will continue.”

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