SINGAPORE, May 4 — A 33-year-old Malaysian man was reportedly arrested in Singapore for public nuisance after allegedly slapping several people at a church yesterday.

The incident occurred at Singapore Life Church on Prinsep Street at about 9.10am, with the suspect leaving before police arrived, according to Singapore’s CNA.

A 66-year-old woman reportedly sustained injuries near her eyes and was taken to hospital conscious.

Police said the suspect is known to the church and had previously caused disturbances there.

According to the report, investigations into the incident are ongoing.