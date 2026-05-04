SUBANG, May 4 — Three prominent Malaysian media figures paid a heartfelt visit to fellow National Journalism Laureate, Adibah Amin, who is currently unwell.

Tan Sri Johan Jaafar, Datuk Abdul Kadir Jasin, and Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai called on the 90-year-old veteran journalist at her home to convey their well-wishes and support.

Adibah, a revered figure in Malaysian journalism and literature, is widely admired for her contributions to the industry, as well as her role in shaping generations of writers and readers through her columns and books.

During the visit, the trio reminisced about their years in the media, sharing reflections on the profession’s evolution and the values that have guided them throughout their careers.

They also expressed their deep appreciation for Adibah, whose enduring legacy includes her work with New Straits Times and The Star, describing her as a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on Malaysian journalism.

Wong, who is the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman, said Adibah was an exemplary journalist who wrote passionately on moderation and multiculturalism.

“She wrote on the commonalities and camaraderie of Malaysians. She will always endear Malaysians,” he said, adding that he hoped a new generation would produce another translator of her calibre.

Despite her condition, Adibah remained warm and gracious, embodying the spirit and passion that have defined her decades-long career.

The visit served as a poignant reminder of the close bonds within the media fraternity, as well as the deep respect and admiration its members hold for one another.

All four are recipients of the National Journalism Laureate award, which recognises outstanding contributions to journalism and the nation.

Another laureate, CC Liew, formerly of Sin Chew Daily, was unable to attend.

Only 14 individuals have received the honour since it was introduced by the Malaysian Press Institute in 1988. Past recipients include Tan Sri A. Samad Ismail, Tan Sri Lee Siew Yee, Tan Sri Melan Abdullah, Tan Sri Mazlan Nordin, Tan Sri Zainuddin Maidin and Datuk Ishak Muhammad.

Besides Adibah, Johan, 72, Kadir, 78, Liew, 87, and Wong, 65, are the only living recipients.

Meanwhile, Johan described the visit as deeply meaningful, calling Adibah a distinguished literary icon.

He praised her exceptional command of both Malay and English, noting that her translation skills should serve as an exemplary model for younger generations.

“She wrote in Malay with precise grammar and near-perfect structure, and equally well in English. She was a teacher, a master of both languages.

“Her ability to fully harness her talents, not only as a bilingual writer but also as a novelist, was something to be emulated,” Johan said.

Abdul Kadir, on the other hand, described Adibah as a remarkable figure with diverse talents spanning journalism, literature and acting.

“She was once my editor at Berita Harian, and later our roles were reversed when I became her editor,” he said.

Abdul Kadir also encouraged the public to read Adibah’s newly released book, As I Was Passing (Legacy Edition), a curated collection of her well-known columns.

“For me, her writing is truly iconic. She not only captures the past but also serves as an example for younger generations,” he added. — Bernama