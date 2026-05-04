KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — A manufacturing company was fined RM120,000 by the Sessions Court in Butterworth today for failing to implement engineering controls to reduce workplace noise exposure.

National daily Utusan Malaysia reported that Judge Roslan Hamid imposed the fine after the company pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 18B(2) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

According to the case facts, the company failed to carry out noise control measures recommended by a Noise Risk Assessor, including the installation of physical noise barriers in areas involving machine operations.

The failure led to two workers suffering Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL), which occupational health officers confirmed was caused by prolonged exposure to industrial noise.

An offence under Section 18B carries a penalty of up to RM500,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

The prosecution was conducted by Penang Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) prosecuting officer Abdul Rahim Sabri, while the investigation was led by investigating officers Ir. Abdul Hafiz Ahmad and Norfaiza Fadil.

Meanwhile, Penang DOSH said it would not compromise against employers who fail to comply with workplace safety and health laws.

“Enforcement action will continue to be intensified to ensure a safe and healthy working environment for all workers,” it said in a statement.