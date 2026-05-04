KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — The High Court today increased the jail sentence of a 67-year-old man convicted of vandalising ATM screens at a bank in Jinjang Selatan, ruling that the punishment imposed by a lower court had fallen short of the minimum sentence required under the law.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Justice Azhar Abdul Hamid raised Leong Kuen’s sentence from 10 months to one year after finding that the magistrate’s court had erred in sentencing him under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

“The minimum sentence for (the offence) under Section 427 of the Penal Code (committing mischief) is one year.

“But the magistrate gave you a 10-month sentence last month,” the judge told Leong during proceedings.

The court ordered that the sentence run from the date of Leong’s arrest on February 18.

Leong, who appeared in the dock, said he understood the proceedings.

Last month, the retiree claimed trial to damaging five ATM screens at a bank on February 17, causing losses amounting to RM43,271.

FMT reported that he is also facing separate vandalism charges linked to ATM screens at other banks between February 16 and 17.