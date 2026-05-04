KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Set at the foot of Menara 118, the world’s second-tallest skyscraper, the new 118 Mall will officially open its doors this August.

Currently in its final stages of preparation, the mall sits just a short walk from Petaling Street and the iconic Stadium Merdeka. The first wave of tenants has already begun interior fit-outs, with over 70 per cent of the retail space already committed.

A major highlight of the new destination is the “Malaysian Artisan District,” an 80,000-square-foot space dedicated to local craftsmanship and culture.

Anchoring this district on Level 3 is the Makanizm Food Hall, a 40,000-square-foot culinary hub designed to celebrate Malaysia’s diverse food scene.

The mall will feature a curated mix of international flagships and premium homegrown brands.

Anchor tenants include Village Grocer, HappiKiddo, Babyshop, and a highly anticipated “SOGO118”—a refreshed, contemporary evolution of the iconic SOGO department store that will feature a new-to-market Matcha bar and a curated selection of East Asian beauty brands.

Fashion and lifestyle offerings will include Coach, Hackett London, Cole Haan, Skechers, Decathlon, Asics, LiNing, and premier local jeweller Habib Jewels.

Meanwhile, the food and beverage lineup boasts popular names such as Kenny Hills Cafe, ZUS Coffee, Oriental Kopi, Serai Premium, Dolly Dim Sum, and Cili Kampung.

Above the retail floors on Level 4 sits “The Atmosphere,” a 20,000-square-foot event piazza bathed in natural sunlight from an 88-metre glass dome. The space is equipped with three massive high-definition LED screens, designed to host community festivals, fashion showcases, and digital art exhibitions.

PNB Merdeka Ventures Sdn Bhd CEO Datuk Izwan Hasli Ibrahim said the mall will play a crucial role in completing the broader Merdeka 118 experience, seamlessly connecting retail, hospitality, culture, and community.

“With over 70 per cent of our retail space already committed, we are excited to contribute to the ‘Visit Malaysia 2026’ calendar by offering a world-class experience,” he said in a statement today.

Head of Retail Sue Wang added that the tenant mix was intentionally curated to showcase the specific heritage of the surrounding area.

“118 Mall is the heartbeat of the Merdeka 118 precinct; it gives our retailers a meaningful stage to shine and ensures the mall feels vibrant and welcoming to all,” she said.