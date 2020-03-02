Covid-19: Malaysia autoshow 2020 postponed to July

CYBERJAYA, March 2 — Malaysia’s largest annual automotive event, Malaysia Autoshow 2020, which is scheduled for this April 9 to 12 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), has been postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the organiser, Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), the new dates for the event are July 2 to 5, 2020, at the same venue.

“Taking into account various factors, MARii has decided to postpone the Malaysia Autoshow 2020 to safeguard the event’s participants, exhibitors and potential visitors due to the recent global COVID-19 outbreak,” it said in a statement today.

MARii said updates on the Malaysia Autoshow 2020 could be obtained via its website www.marii.my or social media platforms @MARiiMalaysia. — Bernama