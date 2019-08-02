Monterey Car Week: Preview of models set to be unveiled

The SSC Tuatara — Picture courtesy of SSC

MONTEREY, Aug 2 — As Monterey Car Week draws nearer, vehicle companies across the world continue to tease their upcoming reveals. Already, a handful of concept and production models are slated to make their first public appearances during the week's events.

Next Friday marks the kick-off of California's annual Monterey Car Week, the temporary home of a unique collection of luxury vehicles, hot rods, and muscle cars from a wide span of decades.

Not only does this event draw car enthusiasts from across the world to enjoy the various car shows, auctions, and sales of collectible vintage vehicle accessories or décor, but the week also gives manufacturers an opportunity to reveal brand new production and concept models in front of an excited crowd.

Here are some of the cars expected to debut at the show next week:

Acura Type S Concept

After announcing last year that it would be bringing back its Type S performance car line, Acura teased a concept this week that will represent the next generation of the model. The car will be officially revealed on August 15 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.

Lotus Evija

Though Lotus's first fully-electric hypercar — the Evija — was unveiled a few weeks ago, the company stated earlier this week that the model will make its public debut on August 16 at The Quail.

SSC Tuatara

The hypercar manufacturer SSC will be using the Monterey Car Show to deliver its very first production Tuatara to a customer on August 16 at The Quail.

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster

While Pagani has not officially confirmed that its convertible Huayra BC Roadster will be revealed next week, many in the milieu believe that it will be unveiled at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, which takes place August 15-17.

Pininfarina Battista

The latest version of Pininfarina's electric hypercar, the Battista, will be shown off August 16 at the Quail. It has received mild updates since being shown earlier this year.

Bugatti

Though Bugatti did not announce what the special edition model will be that will debut at Pebble Beach, it is expected to be reminiscent of the EB110SS, a model first produced in the early '90s. — AFP-Relaxnews