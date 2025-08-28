GENEVA, Aug 28 — Switzerland’s supreme court said today it had rejected an appeal by Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan against his rape conviction by a lower court.

“The Federal Court dismissed Tariq Ramadan’s appeal against the conviction for rape and sexual coercion handed down by the Geneva Court of Justice,” the high court said in a statement.

A Geneva appeals court last year found the former Oxford University professor guilty of raping a woman in a Geneva hotel 17 years ago, sentencing him to three years in prison, two of which were suspended.

The ruling marked the first guilty verdict against Ramadan, who faces a string of rape allegations in Switzerland and France.

A charismatic yet controversial figure in European Islam, he has always maintained his innocence.

The supreme court said the appeals court verdict was “admissable”, rejecting Ramadan’s assertion that the lower court’s “assessment of the evidence was arbitrary”.

“In addition, the appellant raised procedural objections … which were also dismissed,” it said.

Lawyers for the woman who brought the complaint — a Muslim convert identified only as “Brigitte” — hailed the decision.

“This marks the end of a long ordeal and a long legal battle for our client and her lawyers,” they said in an email statement sent to AFP. — AFP