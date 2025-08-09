DENPASAR, Aug 9 — In response to a surge in immigration violations and criminal incidents involving foreign visitors, Indonesia’s Immigration and Correctional Services Ministry has established a dedicated task force to monitor and manage unruly tourists on the island of Bali, The Jakarta Post reported yesterday.

Comprising 100 immigration officers, the task force will carry out frequent and random patrols across 10 of Bali’s most popular tourist hotspots, including Canggu in North Kuta, Seminyak, Kerobokan, Matahari Terbit and Benoa Harbours, Pecatu, Mertasari Beach, Kuta, Gianyar, Nusa Dua, and Jimbaran.

Patrols will be conducted using motorcycles and cars, with officers equipped with safety vests and body cameras to ensure accountability and safety.

Speaking at the task force’s inauguration ceremony in Denpasar on Tuesday, Immigration Minister Agus Andrianto emphasised the urgency of the initiative.

“This initiative is a direct response to President Prabowo Subianto’s mandate to uphold stability and security in Bali, one of Indonesia’s foremost tourist destinations,” Agus said, as reported by the Jakarta-based English daily.

The ministry aims for the task force to provide swift responses to immigration violations, deter further offenses, and safeguard local communities from disturbances linked to foreign visitors.

Bali has experienced a notable increase in immigration infractions in recent years, largely attributed to overtourism.

This is not the first time such an initiative has been launched in Bali.

Similar task forces have previously been established, including the “Satgas Bali Becik” formed in 2023 by the Directorate General of Immigration to combat misconduct by foreign tourists. That task force focused on enforcing regulations and addressing immigration violations to protect the island’s social fabric.

In addition to these task forces, the Indonesian government intensified penalties for foreigners breaching immigration laws or overstaying visas in Bali.

Since 2024, penalties have increased significantly, ranging from 20 years to life imprisonment in extreme cases — up from previous maximum jail terms of one year.

These harsher measures formed part of a wider crackdown that also included boosting patrol officers, launching a tourist hotline, and implementing a tourist tax.