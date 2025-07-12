SEOUL, July 12 — President Lee Jae-myung said Saturday that he hopes citizens would join a move to dine out as part of efforts to boost domestic demand, Yonhap News Agency reported.



On Friday, Lee had dinner at a restaurant in central Seoul with his staff in a way to promote dining out to help small-sized brick-and-mortar restaurants and small merchants, overcome a slump amid sluggish domestic demand.





“I personally hope citizens would visit nearby restaurants to promote and cheer on their businesses ... which will in turn revive the local economy and become an impetus for a bright future of South Korea,” Lee said in a social media post.Lee’s remarks came as the country will begin distributing cash handouts to all citizens on July 21 as part of a government initiative aimed at stimulating domestic consumption.All South Korean citizens residing in the country will receive a one-time payment of 150,000 won, depending on their income levels.Lee earlier instructed senior aides to draw up measures to maximise the effects of cash handouts, which is a part of an extra budget as a stimulus package to boost private consumption. — Bernama-Yonhap