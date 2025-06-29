BANGKOK, June 29 — Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s popularity has plunged to single digits in a new opinion poll, as backlash over a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen continues to shake Thailand’s political scene.

According to Bloomberg, just 9.2 per cent of respondents backed Paetongtarn as their preferred prime minister in a nationwide survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from June 19 to 25. That’s a dramatic drop from the 30.9 per cent support she garnered in March.

The youngest daughter of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn has been under intense pressure since a June 15 recording of her conversation with Hun Sen surfaced, with critics interpreting her remarks as disparaging towards the Thai military.

The scandal has triggered mass protests, with thousands of demonstrators gathering in Bangkok on June 28 demanding her resignation. The fallout also led to a coalition partner walking out, nearly causing her government to collapse.

Despite the mounting pressure, Paetongtarn has so far resisted calls to step down.

Meanwhile, the political momentum appears to have swung sharply toward the opposition. Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, now leads the race for premier with 31.5 per cent support, up from 25.8 per cent in the last survey.

According to Nida, Natthaphong’s backers said they were drawn to his “honesty and transparency” and hoped a younger generation of leaders would bring “fresh ideas and policies” to the country.

Still, nearly one in five respondents — 19.9 per cent — said no candidate was suitable to lead the country.

Among political parties, the People’s Party also saw a significant bump in popularity, rising to 46.1 per cent from 37.1 per cent. In contrast, Paetongtarn’s Pheu Thai Party dropped to 11.5 per cent from 28.1 per cent.

Paetongtarn was installed as prime minister in August 2024, following the Constitutional Court’s removal of her predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, for ethics violations.

Thailand’s ongoing political turmoil adds to broader economic concerns, with the country grappling with slowing domestic consumption, weak tourism figures, and pressure from potential US tariffs.

The Nida poll surveyed 2,500 Thai citizens aged 18 and above nationwide.