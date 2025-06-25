MOSCOW, June 25 — The Morning Midas cargo ship with 3,000 cars on board that had been burning for almost three weeks sank in the Pacific Ocean, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti quoting a New York Post newspaper report.

It cited a statement from the ship’s management company, Zodiac Maritime.

On June 3, the US Coast Guard unit in Alaska received a report of a fire on the Morning Midas cargo ship.

The ship’s crew of 22 people was evacuated.

Zodiac Maritime said that there were about 3,000 cars on board, including about 800 electric vehicles.

The media reported that the ship sank in international waters at a depth of about 4,800 metres.

The fire broke out on the deck where the electric cars were transported, which raised concerns in the industry about the transportation of highly flammable batteries, the report said on Tuesday.

“As a precaution, two salvage tugs containing pollution control equipment remain on site to monitor for any signs of pollution or debris. Their crews are safe. A specialised pollution response vessel is also en route to the location as an additional precaution,” Zodiac Maritime was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

According to the ship tracking portal, Marine Traffic, Morning Midas was used to transport vehicles.

The Liberian-flagged vessel left the Chinese city of Yantai on May 26 and was scheduled to arrive in the Mexican city of Lazaro Cardenas on June 15. — Bernama-Sputnik/Ria Novosti