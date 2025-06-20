LONDON, June 20 — Pro-Palestinian activists in Britain said they had broken into a Royal Air Force base in central England today and damaged two military aircraft used for refuelling and transportation.

The campaign group Palestine Action said that two of its activists had entered the Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire and had sprayed red paint over the Voyager aircraft and caused further damage with crowbars.

“Despite publicly condemning the Israeli government, Britain continues to send military cargo, fly spy planes over Gaza and refuel US/Israeli fighter jets,” a spokesperson for the group said in a statement, while a video of the alleged incident was posted on social media.

“Britain isn’t just complicit, it’s an active participant in the Gaza genocide and war crimes across the Middle East.”

There was no immediate response from Britain’s Ministry of Defence or the local police.

Palestine Action is among groups that have regularly targeted defence firms and other companies in Britain linked to Israel since the start of the conflict in Gaza.

“The targeted planes are Airbus Voyagers, which can carry military cargo and are used to refuel Israeli/US/UK military aircrafts and fighter jets,” its statement said. — Reuters