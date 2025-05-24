BANGKOK, May 24 — Three people died when a police helicopter crashed and burst into flames in south central Thailand today, according to officials.

The Bell 212 aircraft belonging to the Kanchanaburi Police Aviation Unit came down near a village in Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Two pilots and a mechanic on board died, according to a statement by the Royal Thai Police.

Rescue workers told AFP that firefighters had extinguished the fire, but the cause of the crash is unknown.

In the statement the police expressed condolences and said police chief Kitrat Panphet had ordered an immediate investigation and compensation to the families. — AFP